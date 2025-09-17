loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 1,350,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $6,223,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $5,330,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 2,043,712 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $6,642,064.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 3,046,005 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $8,041,453.20.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,110,454 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $2,409,685.18.
- On Friday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 211,079 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $443,265.90.
- On Friday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 211,079 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $443,265.90.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 807,385 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,663,213.10.
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 173,124 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $349,710.48.
loanDepot Price Performance
NYSE LDI opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.38. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on loanDepot
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.