Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05. Following the sale, the director owned 91,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,136.60. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.1%

TEAM stock opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of -173.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 145.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,676.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 765,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 738,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

