Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Brian Long Sells 500,000 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,063.45. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Brian Long sold 455,596 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $2,756,355.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Brian Long sold 497,700 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $2,866,752.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $13,225.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $3,025,000.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NVTS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

