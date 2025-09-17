SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 188,976 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 188,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,978,578.72. Following the sale, the director owned 7,171,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,086,924.22. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Stock Up 1.1%
SKYT stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 3.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 941.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
