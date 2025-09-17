Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Insider Michael Harvey Sells 161,771 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Harvey sold 161,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.31, for a total value of A$1,182,222.47.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 5th. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.