First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Advantage

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

First Advantage Stock Down 0.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.