LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.3750.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $83,736.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,125.14. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.69. LendingTree has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $74.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

