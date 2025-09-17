Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $43.20

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaris

Tenaris Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE TS opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 48.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.