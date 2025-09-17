Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.5714.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

