Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $17.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NU by 8.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 149,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NU by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

