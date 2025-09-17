Analyzing JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JBDI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 10.78% 15.23% 9.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBDI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI $9.39 million 4.00 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.57 billion 5.05 $160.20 million $1.01 46.77

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JBDI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 4 2 0 2.33

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.50%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor is more favorable than JBDI.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor beats JBDI on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

