SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Stock Position Decreased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 512,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 773,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.