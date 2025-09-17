Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

