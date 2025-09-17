iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Stock Holdings Raised by Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,593 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,501 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,997,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 376.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 457,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 523,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

