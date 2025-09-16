IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

MRK opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $119.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

