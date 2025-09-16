First National Corp MA ADV Sells 67 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

