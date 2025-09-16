Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

ADBE stock opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

