Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

