Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.65. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

