Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Lifted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $748.26 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.86. The stock has a market cap of $708.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.54 and a 200-day moving average of $774.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

