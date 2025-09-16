First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 1,937 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $11,247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $591.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.27.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.