Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $326.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

