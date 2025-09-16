Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

