Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Increased by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.9% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $591.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

