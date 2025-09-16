HFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 101,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 150,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

