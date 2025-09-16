Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

