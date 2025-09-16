GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.71.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

