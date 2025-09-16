Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $591.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.27.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.