Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

