Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Emprise Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $326.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

