Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 219 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $960.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $959.76 and a 200-day moving average of $973.69.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

