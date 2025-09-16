Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $3.45 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

