Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 593,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

