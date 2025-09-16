PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 27.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $664.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.11 and a 200-day moving average of $597.84. The stock has a market cap of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

