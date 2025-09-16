Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $326.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

