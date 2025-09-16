Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

