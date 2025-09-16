Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,698. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

