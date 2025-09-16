Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.72, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

