Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 127 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average is $256.99.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

