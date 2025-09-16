581 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.40.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

