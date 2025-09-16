Emprise Bank Sells 1,687 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

