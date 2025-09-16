Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.40. The company has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

