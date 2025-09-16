MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 19,612 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 13,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

