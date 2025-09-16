Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

