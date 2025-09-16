Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

