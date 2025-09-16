Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

NYSE:LLY opened at $748.26 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $740.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

