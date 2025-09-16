Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Trading Up 1.6%

RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

