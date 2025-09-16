Czech National Bank Buys 26,296 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Czech National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.76.

AbbVie stock opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

