Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $436,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,175,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.