Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 10,386 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,576. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

